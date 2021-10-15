Overview

Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Johnson works at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.