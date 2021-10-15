See All General Surgeons in Detroit, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Johnson works at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karmanos Cancer Center
    4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 527-6266
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Pamela D Johnson, MD PC Diseases of the Breast
    75 Barclay Cir Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 852-2040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417083189
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St University
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
