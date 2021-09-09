Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen-Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM
Overview
Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Russell County Hospital.
Dr. Jensen-Stanley works at
Locations
-
1
Cumberland Foot and Ankle Clinics, Somerset, KY117 Tradepark Dr, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-2773
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen-Stanley?
Dr Jensen and her staff are amazing! First and foremost their bedside manner is top notch. I had a traumatic foot fracture that was very painful. They immediately put me at ease with the care they extended whether it was Sally doing an ex-ray, Brianna putting on a cast or Dr Jensen taking the time to explain what the healing process would look like. I feel comfortable and confident in my care and would highly recommend their office to anyone. They are a great group of caring and compassionate caregivers!
About Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1396712519
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- none
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- California State University Chico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen-Stanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen-Stanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen-Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen-Stanley works at
Dr. Jensen-Stanley has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen-Stanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen-Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen-Stanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen-Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen-Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.