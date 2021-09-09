Overview

Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Russell County Hospital.



Dr. Jensen-Stanley works at Cumberland Foot and Ankle Clinics, Richmond, KY in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.