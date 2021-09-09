See All Podiatric Surgeons in Somerset, KY
Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Russell County Hospital.

Dr. Jensen-Stanley works at Cumberland Foot and Ankle Clinics, Richmond, KY in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cumberland Foot and Ankle Clinics, Somerset, KY
    117 Tradepark Dr, Somerset, KY 42503 (606) 679-2773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
  Russell County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Jen Williams — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    21 years of experience
    English
    1396712519
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    none
    Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    California State University Chico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen-Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jensen-Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jensen-Stanley works at Cumberland Foot and Ankle Clinics, Richmond, KY in Somerset, KY. View the full address on Dr. Jensen-Stanley’s profile.

    Dr. Jensen-Stanley has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen-Stanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen-Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen-Stanley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen-Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen-Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

