Overview

Dr. Pamela Jakubowicz, MD is a Dermatologist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Jakubowicz works at MONTEFIORE MEDICAL SPECIALISTS in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.