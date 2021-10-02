Dr. Pamela Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
-
1
Pasadena Premier Dermatology960 E Green St Ste 330, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 449-4207
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?
Extremely professional and caring.
About Dr. Pamela Hu, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568791721
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.