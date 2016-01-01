Overview

Dr. Pamela Hsu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.