Dr. Pamela Howard, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (12)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pamela Howard, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Howard works at Center for Healing & Regenerative Medicine in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Care
    7307 Creekbluff Dr, Austin, TX 78750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-4272
  2. 2
    Soe Aung M.d. P.A.
    711 W 38th St Ste E1, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 477-5337
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    3418 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-4272
  4. 4
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    101 W Louis Henna Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-4272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 01, 2018
    EMG went smooth, Dr and staff very friendly and helpful.
    Mike Welch — Jun 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pamela Howard, MD
    About Dr. Pamela Howard, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982726493
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
