Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- FL
- Tampa
- Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD
Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Clinical Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute - Surgical Oncology|Research Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute - Surgical Oncology
Dr. Hodul works at
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 815-6275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Procedure
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Biliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoid Tumor
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Islet Cell Tumor
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Stomach
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreas Tumor
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodul?
Dr. Hodul is a truly gifted and incredibly committed surgeon. If you are researching possible surgeons for yourself or a loved one I can say without reservation that I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed that Dr. Hodul performed my complex 10 hour whipple surgery. For the next ten days Dr. Hodul visited every morning and evening including weekends while I was hospitalized. Her commitment to excellence and professionalism is also exhibited by her entire team.
About Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1134166085
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center &amp; Research Institute - Surgical Oncology|Research Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center &amp; Research Institute - Surgical Oncology
- BS, University of Michigan - Neuropsychology
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodul accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodul works at
Dr. Hodul has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Bile Duct Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.