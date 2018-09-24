Overview

Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Clinical Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute - Surgical Oncology|Research Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute - Surgical Oncology



Dr. Hodul works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Bile Duct Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.