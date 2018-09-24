See All General Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Clinical Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center &amp; Research Institute - Surgical Oncology|Research Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center &amp; Research Institute - Surgical Oncology

Dr. Hodul works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Bile Duct Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 815-6275

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Islet Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Stomach Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreas Tumor Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1134166085
    Education & Certifications

    • Clinical Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center &amp;amp; Research Institute - Surgical Oncology|Research Fellow, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center &amp;amp; Research Institute - Surgical Oncology
    • BS, University of Michigan - Neuropsychology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hodul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hodul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hodul has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Bile Duct Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

