Dr. Pamela Henderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Henderson works at Henderson Eye Center LLC in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.