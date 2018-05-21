Dr. Pamela Hamilton-Stubbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton-Stubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Hamilton-Stubbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Hamilton-Stubbs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Hamilton-Stubbs' Sleep & Total Wellness Institute208 E Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222 Directions (804) 430-4503
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Optima Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very knowledgeable and the staff is professional.
About Dr. Pamela Hamilton-Stubbs, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1578678850
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia
- Med College Of Georgia
- howard university hospital
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton-Stubbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton-Stubbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton-Stubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton-Stubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton-Stubbs.
