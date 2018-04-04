See All Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Psychiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pamela Hamilton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Hamilton works at Thorntree Psychiatric Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Taylor M. Herzog M.d. Pllc
    3500 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 709-1961

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 04, 2018
    Dr Hamilton is an outstanding physician who truly cares about people. She is a person who invests 100 percent of herself in the treatment of depressive disorders. I would give Dr. Hamilton a five star review. Dr. Hamilton also has an outstanding office girl named Christy who does an outstanding job scheduling appointments and communicating with patients on Dr. Hamilton's behalf. Anyone who can get into see Dr. Hamilton should consider themselves very fortunate as she is the best in town
    — Apr 04, 2018
    About Dr. Pamela Hamilton, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639147846
    Education & Certifications

    • U Okla
    • U Tex-SW Med Sch
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton works at Thorntree Psychiatric Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hamilton’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

