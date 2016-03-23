Dr. Pamela Greenspon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Greenspon, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Greenspon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Greenspon works at
Locations
Desert Valley Pediatrics, LLP6850 N Durango Dr Ste 406, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 873-9602
Pamela Lynne Greenspon, MD10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 376, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 873-9201
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very kid and attentive pediatrician. I deffinately recommend her.
About Dr. Pamela Greenspon, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245290774
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Lutheran General Hospita - Park Ridge
- Northwestern University Medical School
