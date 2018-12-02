See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Pamela Goodwin-Cole, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pamela Goodwin-Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Goodwin-Cole works at Jencare Nghbrhd Med Ctrs Ashbrn in Chicago, IL with other offices in Flossmoor, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jencare Neighborhood Medical Center Evergreen Park LLC
    2734 W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 918-4700
  2. 2
    UChicago Medicine
    19550 Governors Hwy Ste 2000, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 915-3100
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Common Cold Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pamela Goodwin-Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306877329
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Goodwin-Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin-Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodwin-Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodwin-Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin-Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin-Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin-Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwin-Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

