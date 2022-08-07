Dr. Pamela Gekas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gekas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Gekas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Pamela Gekas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gekas works at
Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics - Bryn Mawr, PA825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I thought I may have broken a toe. Called Rothman to make an appt. with Dr. Gekas as I had great care for a previous broken toe. The care was wonderful. I would highly recommend Dr. Gekas!
About Dr. Pamela Gekas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1922295534
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Villanova University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gekas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gekas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gekas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gekas has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gekas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Gekas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gekas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gekas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gekas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.