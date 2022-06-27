Overview

Dr. Pamela Gardner, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bluffton Hospital, Grand Lake Health System, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Paulding County Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Gardner works at Heart Institute in Lima, OH with other offices in Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.