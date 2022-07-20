Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Island Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center190 E Jericho Tpke Ste 202, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 712-1139Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Island Plastic Surgery474 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (516) 712-1142
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Care Credit
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gallagher is a great person with a friendly and caring personality. We bonded quickly. She treated me like I was a family member, carefully listened and did what I asked for. I look forward to seeing her again.
About Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528082385
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
