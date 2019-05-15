Dr. Pamela Freda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Freda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pamela Freda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very kind, knowledgeable,considerate doctor
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Columbia U Presby Hosp
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Freda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freda has seen patients for Acromegaly and Gigantism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Freda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freda.
