Dr. Pamela Frazzini Padilla, MD
Dr. Pamela Frazzini Padilla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5559
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5559
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Frazzini was incredible. She is very understanding, personable, and patient. I can honestly say that she saved my life. I have been having issues with Fibroids for years!! I did some research and found Dr. Frazzini. We discussed the right option for my future and Made the best decision. Dr. Frazzini provided knowledge and guidance throughout the process. During the procedure she took her time and was there with me every step of the way. She really cares about her patients. My life has been 100% better since this procedure. Thank you so much for taking care of me. I wholeheartedly recommend this doctor to anyone suffering from Fibroids. Definitely a 10 star experience.
About Dr. Pamela Frazzini Padilla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1821352352
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
