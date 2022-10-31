Overview

Dr. Pamela Feeley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Feeley works at Adventist HealthCare in Rockville, MD with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.