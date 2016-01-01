Overview

Dr. Pamela Ellsworth, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Ellsworth works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.