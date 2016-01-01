Dr. Pamela Ellsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Ellsworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Ellsworth, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Ellsworth works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children s Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellsworth?
About Dr. Pamela Ellsworth, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417948647
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellsworth works at
Dr. Ellsworth has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.