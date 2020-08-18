Overview

Dr. Pamela Dorne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Dorne works at Hanna Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Ltd. in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.