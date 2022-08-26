Dr. Pamela Deak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Deak, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Deak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8910 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 200, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
2
University of Ca San Diego1200 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 657-8745
3
UCSD Medical Offices South4168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-7878
4
Womens Health Care Inc.3750 Convoy St Ste 312, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (619) 543-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time was about thirty minutes but the staff is very nice, the doctor is professional, easy to talk to, able to answer questions well and give recommendations appropriately. Have scheduled all my future appointments with her. Thanks
About Dr. Pamela Deak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deak has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Deak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.