Overview

Dr. Pamela Davenport, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Carolina-Columbia and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Davenport works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Internal Medicine - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.