Overview

Dr. Pamela D'Amato, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. D'Amato works at University Spine Center in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.