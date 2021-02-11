Overview

Dr. Pamela Campbell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Campbell works at Mercy Clinic Women's Health in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.