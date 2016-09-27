See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Pamela Call, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pamela Call, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Call works at Angela Yeung Psy.d. Pllc in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angela Yeung Psy.d. Pllc
    80 8th Ave Ste 1305, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 206-0045
  2. 2
    37 Washington Sq W Apt 1D, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 228-9460
  3. 3
    Nancy L Mellow MD
    80 5th Ave Rm 1605, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 675-3878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Marcus Lazzaro in New York, NY — Sep 27, 2016
    About Dr. Pamela Call, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932140597
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
    Residency
    • St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Call has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Call works at Angela Yeung Psy.d. Pllc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Call’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Call. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Call.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Call, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Call appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

