Dr. Pamela Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Brown, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They completed their residency with U A M S Medical Center
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Gynecology & Obstetrics Of Dekalb2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 190, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-9307Monday8:00am - 4:15pm
Gynecology & Obstetrics of Dekalb1805 Parke Plaza Cir Ste 102, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Directions (770) 469-9961Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brown is an experienced ob/gyn. She is very focused during the visit asking pertinent questions and giving knowledgeable answers.
About Dr. Pamela Brown, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U A M S Medical Center
- Harding University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Mastodynia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
