Dr. Pamela Broska, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Broska, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine.
Locations
West Dermatology Rancho Mirage72785 Frank Sinatra Dr Ste 101, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 459-1420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She has removed multiple skin cancers professionally and with with a great attitude. She is friendly and approachable and very good at what she does.
About Dr. Pamela Broska, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770535304
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ca Irvine Med Ctr, Dermatology St Mary Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Broska. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broska.
