Dr. Pamela Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Black, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3830 Singer Blvd NE Ste 3000, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 343-1711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
This doctor was the first one to notice one of my legs being shorter than the other when I went in for shoulder and hip pain. She involves me in my care and helps me find solutions to my pain.
About Dr. Pamela Black, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629030390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
