Dr. Pamela Benitez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Benitez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Benitez works at
Locations
Pamela R. Benitez MD PC3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 201, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-8890
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Pamela Benitez for post surgery checkups since 2018. She is an amazing surgeon (Invisible scar), an empathetic and knowledgable doctor/person. She treats in a comprehensive medical whole body fashion. She listens and responds to every concern I have. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Pamela Benitez, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
