Dr. Pamela Beahm, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pamela Beahm, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Beahm works at Nashua Medical Group in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sj Physician Services Inc Dba Nashua Medical Group Pharmacy
    173 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua, NH 03060
    New Hampshire Medical
    155 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH 03060
    387 E Dunstable Rd, Nashua, NH 03062
    New England Brace Company Inc.
    460 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03063

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Patient Ratings (5)
    Dec 08, 2020
    I would give her 10 stars.... she is amazing, very nice and kind to kids ....
    Pediatrics
    27 years of experience
    English, French
    1649257494
    WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Pediatrics
    Dr. Pamela Beahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Beahm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beahm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

