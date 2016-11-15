See All Pediatricians in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD

Pediatrics
2 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. 

Dr. Beach-Reber works at Nemours Children's Urgent Care, Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Urgent Care
    750 Centerview Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 850-3497

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD.

    About Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578518130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beach-Reber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beach-Reber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beach-Reber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beach-Reber works at Nemours Children's Urgent Care, Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Beach-Reber’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beach-Reber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beach-Reber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beach-Reber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beach-Reber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

