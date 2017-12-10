See All Dermatologists in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Pamela Basuk, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (64)
Overview

Dr. Pamela Basuk, MD is a Dermatologist in Bay Shore, NY. 

Dr. Basuk works at Basuk Dermatology in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Basuk Dermaology
    Basuk Dermaology
    2011 Union Blvd Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706
(631) 666-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Dermatitis
Acne
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Acne

Rosacea Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 10, 2017
    Dr Basuk took care of my husband. He had severe itching. It was keeping him awake at night He was so uncomfortable. Dr Basuk did all kinds of blood work and we found out it was from an iron deficiency. We are eternally grateful to her, because it was making my poor husband crazy Thank you, Dr Basuk for being so thorough
    Carol Cornwell — Dec 10, 2017
    About Dr. Pamela Basuk, MD

    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255366977
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Basuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basuk has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Basuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

