Overview

Dr. Pamela Baines, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami|University of Miami - Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital - South.



Dr. Baines works at Select Physicians Alliance in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.