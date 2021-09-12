Dr. Pamela Alfafara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfafara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Alfafara, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Alfafara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alfafara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 944-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfafara?
I saw Dr. Alfafara for the first time yesterday after moving to this area and needing a psychiatrist for medication management. She was personable, very thorough, and didn't try to change medications that were working for me. I've noticed some people have criticized her for not "doing therapy," but in general psychiatrists in the U.S. don't do much of any therapy, just medication management. I appreciated that Dr. Alfafara took the time to go through my extensive medical history with me.
About Dr. Pamela Alfafara, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1558387985
Education & Certifications
- CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfafara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfafara accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfafara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfafara works at
Dr. Alfafara speaks Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfafara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfafara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfafara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfafara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.