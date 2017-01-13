Dr. Pamela Summers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Summers, DO
Overview
Dr. Pamela Summers, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from Kansas Medical College and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center and UM Laurel Medical Center.
Locations
Christine Delima MD PA7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 260, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 497-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, thorough, and knowledgeable. Karen, nurse assistant/receptionist in her Gaithersburg office is fantastic!
About Dr. Pamela Summers, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013107044
Education & Certifications
- Kansas Medical College
- Occupational Medicine, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
