Dr. Pam Chamberland, DDS
Overview
Dr. Pam Chamberland, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shelbyville, TN.
Dr. Chamberland works at
Locations
Chamberland Dentistry PC1006 Colloredo Blvd, Shelbyville, TN 37160 Directions (931) 488-4115
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dentist!
About Dr. Pam Chamberland, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamberland accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberland works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.