Dr. Palpu Hazel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Palpu Hazel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Holland Psychiatric Pllc7514 E Monterey Way Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 949-5700
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Every visit I've had with Dr. Hazel has been positive and helpful. He listens carefully and does not rush you. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Palpu Hazel, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1518901974
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Hazel accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazel has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazel.
