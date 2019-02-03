Dr. Bessey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer Bessey, MD
Overview
Dr. Palmer Bessey, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Bessey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Independent Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bessey?
Very helpful and personable
About Dr. Palmer Bessey, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083714992
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital - Harvard
- University of Alabama Hospitals
- University Al Hospital
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bessey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bessey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bessey works at
Dr. Bessey speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bessey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bessey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.