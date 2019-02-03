Overview

Dr. Palmer Bessey, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bessey works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.