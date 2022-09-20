Dr. Pallavi Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pallavi Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pallavi Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic1002 Hospital Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 565-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
love dr. sharma! shes been treating my fibromyalgia for years. very thorough and caring. you can tell she really cares for her patients. her telemed appointments are helpful for me so I don't need to sit in the car for long periods of time to travel.
About Dr. Pallavi Sharma, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1447397310
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
