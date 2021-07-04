Overview

Dr. Pallavi Nandeeshwar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Nandeeshwar works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.