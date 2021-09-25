Dr. Pallav Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pallav Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pallav Mehta, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology & Medical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
A wise person once told me, speak out of haste and anger- eat your words! So here I am! A few days ago I posted a review that while Dr. Mehta was incredibly kind and knowledgeable at the appointment, It seemed nearly impossible to get a call back from the doctor! I apologize! We connected with Dr. Mehta today and realized that he had a wrong phone number! He did call that phone number multiple times, unable to leave a voice mail! Talk about a communication issue! This should teach me to give people a benefit of doubt! Even when you are scared and feeling helpless!!
About Dr. Pallav Mehta, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1720126170
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.