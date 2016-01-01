Overview

Dr. Palak Shah, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.