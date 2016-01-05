Overview

Dr. Palak Doshi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Doshi works at UM Shore Medical Group-Womens Health at Easton in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

