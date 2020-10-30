Dr. Pakkay Ngai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pakkay Ngai, MD
Dr. Pakkay Ngai, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-4969
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 470-5699
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Pakkay Ngai is the best pediatric pulmonologist! If I could give him 1000* I would. He is very detailed in all aspects in helping our daughter with her on going asthma for the past 3 years! He is an excellent doctor, very experienced and patient with children. He listens, explains and he cares!!! You truly make a difference in the medical field with your amazing staff. Dr Ngai should be recognized for his incredible outstanding care for pediatric patients! You have a heart of gold and are the true meaning of what a doctor is supposed to be for the patient. Thank you!!!!
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144273178
- Columbia U/Ny Presby Hosp
- Columbia P&S
- New York University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Dr. Ngai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngai accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngai has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.