Overview

Dr. Pakkay Ngai, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Ngai works at Department of Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.