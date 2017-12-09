Dr. Pak Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pak Leung, MD
Dr. Pak Leung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 457-4444
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Very nice just saw him to look over my incisions from my gallbladder surgery kind sweet and caring for his patients thanks doc now I can eat what I want lol
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.