Dr. Pak Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pak Chung, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Tampa Genl Hosp
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have 3 children due to the hard work of Dr Pal Chung. I understand this process can be awful, and there is a temptation to blame someone for unsuccessful cycles. Dr. Chung is the only dr I Recommend to couples in the struggle. When it was time to stop, he told me.
About Dr. Pak Chung, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- U Rochester|U Wis
Frequently Asked Questions
