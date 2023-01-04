Dr. Paige Forrest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forrest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paige Forrest, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paige Forrest, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1102 S Braddock Ave Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15218 Directions (412) 404-3081
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable psychiatrist
About Dr. Paige Forrest, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1841498276
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Forrest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forrest accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forrest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Forrest. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forrest.
