Dr. Paige De Buys, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paige De Buys, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
Louis E Flaspohler MD Inc2355 Norwood Ave # 1, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 351-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De Buys took the time to understand my condition and explained the treatment in manner that I easily understood. She has provided outstanding care and my condition has significantly improved under her care. Her entire team are very responsive, I highly recommend Dr. De Buys.
About Dr. Paige De Buys, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Buys has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Buys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Buys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. De Buys. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Buys.
