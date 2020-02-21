Overview

Dr. Paige Camp, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, GA.



Dr. Camp works at MARIETTA DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Canton, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Folliculitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.