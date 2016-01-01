Overview

Dr. Paige Bates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Bates works at Anil George MD in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.